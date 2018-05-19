U.S. & WORLD

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak to Good Morning America on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Starbucks announced a new policy Saturday that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything.

The new policy comes five weeks after two black men who hadn't bought anything were arrested at a Center City Philadelphia Starbucks.

Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers.

Starbucks said it has told workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, "regardless of whether they make a purchase."

EMBED More News Videos

Starbucks bathrooms open to all: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018.



The company said anyone can use its cafes, patios or restrooms without buying anything, but it noted workers should still call the police if someone is a safety threat.

"We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome," Starbucks said in a statement.

The two men who were arrested April 12 in Philadelphia were awaiting a third person for a meeting. One of them was denied use of a restroom because he hadn't bought anything. A worker called police, and the men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, were arrested. They spent hours in jail before they were released.

The incident, video of which was posted on social media, was a major embarrassment for the coffee chain. Starbucks has long projected itself as a socially conscious company and promoted its stores as a neighborhood gathering place.

In response to the arrests, Starbucks plans to close more than 8,000 of its U.S. stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training for its employees.

The men who were arrested settled with Starbucks earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education. They also reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldstarbucksprotest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
U.S. & WORLD
Schools in one state may be required to display 'In God We Trust'
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued her daughter for several months
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued her daughter for several months
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
Houston police chief calls for action after fatal school shooting
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Investigation ongoing in alleged kidnapping of Zavion Parker
Band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football
More News