New Pearland brewery to open Memorial Day weekend

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --A NASA employee and veteran has taken his passion for brewing beer into a future business for his family in his hometown of Pearland.
With 17 years of experience crafting beer, Valle Kauniste is now using his brewing expertise by opening the Houston area's newest brewery Vallensons' Brewing Company.
"Through his U.S. Air Force career in the mid-90s, Valle was fortunate enough to travel the world and taste many different flavors, which is the reason why his," Valle's wife, Lori said.
Valle and Lori talked about going into the craft beer business for a while, and finally in 2015, bought about one acre of land in Pearland for their plans to build the brewery.
The couple is now ready to share their brews with all beer lovers with their grand opening Memorial Day weekend.
Vallensons' will start by offering four drinks: Amber Ale, Pale Ale, American Wheat, and an Oatmeal Stout with more coming out soon, including an IPA.
And if your drinking buddy isn't much of a beer fan, the brewery will also be serving Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir.
The grand opening is Saturday at 4081 Rice Drier Rd.
Eyewitness News will have more about Valle and his journey to become Pearland's newest brewmaster on ABC13.com on Saturday.
Visit the Vallenson's Facebook page for more information about the opening and company.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff