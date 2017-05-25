SOCIETY

New Pearland brewery to open Memorial Day weekend

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Vallenson&#39;s Brewing Company in Pearland</span></div>
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A NASA employee and veteran has taken his passion for brewing beer into a future business for his family in his hometown of Pearland.

With 17 years of experience crafting beer, Valle Kauniste is now using his brewing expertise by opening the Houston area's newest brewery Vallensons' Brewing Company.

"Through his U.S. Air Force career in the mid-90s, Valle was fortunate enough to travel the world and taste many different flavors, which is the reason why his," Valle's wife, Lori said.

Valle and Lori talked about going into the craft beer business for a while, and finally in 2015, bought about one acre of land in Pearland for their plans to build the brewery.

The couple is now ready to share their brews with all beer lovers with their grand opening Memorial Day weekend.

Vallensons' will start by offering four drinks: Amber Ale, Pale Ale, American Wheat, and an Oatmeal Stout with more coming out soon, including an IPA.

And if your drinking buddy isn't much of a beer fan, the brewery will also be serving Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir.

The grand opening is Saturday at 4081 Rice Drier Rd.

Eyewitness News will have more about Valle and his journey to become Pearland's newest brewmaster on ABC13.com on Saturday.

Visit the Vallenson's Facebook page for more information about the opening and company.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybrewerybeercraft beerfoodPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Boy battling leukemia gets special birthday surprise
Customers pass on positive vibes at unique cafe
2017 Rodeo Houston Scholarship Banquet
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Would you eat Papa John's new pickle-topped pizza?
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
This 'magic wand' will prevent wine hangovers
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
Show More
Thieves learn not to mess with a man's truck
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
Hello Kitty truck bringing treats to Houston-area
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
More Photos