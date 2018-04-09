  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lucky Land, a new Chinese cultural theme park on Airline Drive, showcases a deep Asian history for people of all ages to enjoy.

From century old artifacts such as the Terracotta Army Soldiers, to more whimsical displays like the Panda Village, the three acres is a hidden gem right in the heart of Houston.

When creating the park, owner Nida Lee traveled to China for inspiration on how to bring a slice of her family's culture back to the Bayou City.

Lucky Land offers activities like lion dances, martial arts pop-up classes and a row of vendors who serve Asian fusion dishes including Chinese, Lao Vietnamese and Thai.

Lee plans to set up regular history lessons to enhance some of the park's features and architecture displays.

"It's wonderful to offer something like this for Chinese people living in Houston," Lee said. "It's worth it to see everyone so happy."
