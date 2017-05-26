New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --A NASA employee and veteran has taken his passion for brewing beer into a future business for his family in Pearland.
"Pearland is home. I love this city," Valle Kauniste said.
Valle is the newest brewmaster in the Houston area, soon opening Vallensons' Brewing Company Memorial Day weekend.
It was a dream that became a reality after more than 17 years of crafting beer.
"Through my U.S. Air Force career as an Aerospace physiologist in the mid-90s, I was fortunate enough to travel the world and taste many different flavors, which is partly why I started brewing," Valle said.
What may have started as a hobby, developed into a true passion. Valle started to get small brew kits and making the beers that he wanted.
Once he got back to the U.S., he bought bigger brewing systems and kits. He enjoyed making porters and stouts, then tried different hops.
"I started really experimenting with reverse osmosis, which is stripping all the salt out of the water and starting over depending the profile of the world I wanted to make my beers out of," Valle said.
Valle said his wife Lori didn't initially like craft beer, but after a lot of work, he was finally able to make something that she actually liked.
"She likes them all. She'll drink everything from the sours to dark beers, robust porters to the lightest pale ales," Valle said.
Valle and Lori started getting serious about opening a brewery about five years ago, but it didn't really fall into place until 2015 when they found the perfect location.
When Valle saw a big ash tree on about an acre of land on Rice Drier Road, he knew it was right.
"I built this brewery around that tree. It's the Pearland history that I love and being able to retain that history is important to us," Valle said.
After two years of a lot of heart and hard work from loved ones and the community, what was once just a pile of dirt is now a brewery out of a warehouse.
It's also a family place, so you can bring your kids and dogs. The tables were created with a burnt wood look that includes the Vallensons' logo. And the patio includes an outdoor bar and several tables.
Vallensons' will be offering four drinks: amber ale, pale ale, American wheat, and an oatmeal stout with more coming out soon, including an IPA.
He named three of his four beers in honor of Pearland's history:
- The Advocate Amber Ale: Named after Pearland's first newspaper. It has an ABV of 5.6%. It's flavor profile produces a moderate malty and caramel backbone ending nicely with a sweet, clean and crisp finish. The low to mid-grade hop aromas produce a perfect balance of body and hops.
- The Depot Pale Ale: Name after the Pearland and Santa Fe railroad depot. The Depot is a clean, hoppy and dry American-style pale ale. There are four different styles of hops used in the beer. It has an ABV of 5.7%.
- Settlers' Oatmeal Stout: In honor of the early Pearland settlers, the oatmeal stout is a bold favorite of Valle's. the flavor profile includes coffee, chocolate and caramel notes with a very low hop character. Malts used in the brew produce a sweet, toasted, smoky aroma. The ABV is 5.9%.
But if your drinking buddy isn't much of a beer fan, the brewery will also be serving Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir out of wine kegs.
The grand opening is Saturday at 4081 Rice Drier Rd.
Visit the Vallenson's Facebook page for more information about the opening and company.
