  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Netflix show "To the Bone" causes controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

New Netflix film profiles a young woman with an eating disorder (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The new Netflix release, "To The Bone," about a 20 year old woman suffering from anorexia has a lot of people asking whether this helps or hurts the millions of people suffering with eating disorders.

"Just creating awareness about eating disorders is very important," said Rebecca Wagner of Eating Recovery Center, Houston.

Wagner is the Clinical Director, and says it's important to note that eating disorders, among them anorexia, are not simply the plight of young Caucasian women.

"It is people of all ages, and in fact, the highest growing number of people with eating disorders tend to be under the age of twelve, which has grown 119 percent over the last decade."

With that in mind, Wagner says parents should watch this new film before allowing their kids to do so. She says graphic movie scenes could be difficult to watch for people already suffering with eating disorders. She's concerned, too, that a movie like this cannot create a complete picture of the root causes and treatment of anorexia.

"What eating disorders are about really about, are control, power, and safety, and so I was really hoping the movie would get more into depth about what's going on underneath and driving the eating disorder for the main character," said Wagner.
RELATED: New Netflix show might shake you "To The Bone"
EMBED More News Videos

Netflix is running into problems with mental health professions once again.

RELATED: '13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on portraying mental health
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has the story


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societynetflixhealtheating disordersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7 things you learn when you move to Texas
Brrr! Polar Plunge helps Special Olympics athletes
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Get ready to 'Adore' Prince like never before
More Society
Top Stories
Soaking storms may dampen your Saturday plans
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
2 cousins charged in multi-day killing spree
Endangered Sumatran tiger born at National Zoo
Show More
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Students design wheelchair for blind, disabled kitten
Insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind
What James Harden can buy with his contract money
Convicted cat killer sentenced to 16 years in jail
More News
Top Video
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
More Video