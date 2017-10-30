ROAD TO RECOVERY

Neighbors step up to make Halloween fun after Harvey

In southwest Houston, neighbors in one Harvey-flooded community are working to make the holiday fun for the kids who have been through so much. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In neighborhoods hit by Harvey, those who didn't flood are making sure children will still get to enjoy the holiday.

"Tomorrow night, I want people to come out and have fun," 12-year-old Layla Mueller told Eyewitness News.

Halloween is a big deal at Layla's southwest Houston house. There are decorations and inflatables galore in the front yard.

Her family is known for their costumes, characters and even the hearse that sits outside during parties in years past. Usually, it's only for those who live in their street.

This year, their invitation list includes anyone nearby whose home was ravaged by Harvey.

"Forty-three percent of our neighborhood was affected by Harvey and we're trying to bring our neighbors back for at least one night," said Amy Mueller, Layla's mother. "Give kids and families a night of normalcy. Something that's just normal. Halloween should be a normal day and bring everyone home for the night."

In Bellaire, where a third of the homes were damaged by floodwater and few porch lights may be on, the Bellaire Optimist Club is offering an alternative.

A free Halloween festival will take over Feld Park on Avenue B from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be games and trunk-or-treating. First responders from Bellaire and West University Place will also have their equipment on display.

"It's really there for the kids to help bring back the community and give them someplace to go," said Jason Flores, President, Bellaire Optimist Club.

