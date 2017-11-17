SOCIETY

Spring neighborhood hosts 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring neighborhood hosts 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia. (KTRK)

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
While many people are planning Thanksgiving dinners, it's Oct. 31 in one neighborhood for one special dinosaur and her friends.

Willow Kreitz, 8, stands out in the crowd of superheroes and cartoon characters. She missed Halloween this year, because she was in the hospital battling leukemia.

"It's not good at all. It's sometimes painful," she said.

A big battle this little T-rex is stomping. Still, missing her favorite holiday was hard.

But when there's a Willow, there's a way. Her dad, Robert Kreitz, made her an amazing dinosaur costume while she was still in the hospital.

Classmates and their parents got a whole neighborhood on board to hand out candy.

"She just deserves it. You know, everything she's been through and having to miss things," said Lori Kliebert, a classmate's mother.

With that teamwork, they made it happen Friday night. They set the clock back to a few weeks ago.

"It's great," Willow said. "It's really good!"

All so this brave little dinosaur could stomp down the street, and get candy with her friends.

Willow knows at too young an age life can be hard, but she's also learned sometimes people come through.

"I feel it in God and I feel it in all my friends," she said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyhalloweencancerfeel goodgood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Veteran told to take down his American flag
Whittle your waist to Jamaican tunes
Share Your Holidays by donating to those in need
More Society
Top Stories
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched
HPD reveals officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD bus
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
89-year-old denied FEMA assistance 4 times
Homes damaged in fire after work by contractor
Show More
Veteran told to take down his American flag
Hidden jewel has ultimate selection of Mexican food
Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting
Popular former mayor's things sold at estate sale
HPD to train officers to bump suspect cars in chases
More News
Top Video
Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
Veteran told to take down his American flag
Homes damaged in fire after work by contractor
More Video