SOCIETY

'Most armed man in America' comments on recent mass shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

A man claims he's the "most armed man in America." (KTRK)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
After acquiring thousands of high-powered weapons, bazookas and machine guns, a man now claims he's the "most armed man in America."

Gun shop owner Mel Bernstein says he has amassed over 4,000 weapons at his Colorado Springs compound, where he also keeps military-style vehicles. The weapons are registered in his name, he says, and he also rents and sells machine guns to his customers.

Bernstein commented on the most recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs.

"Whatever the killer used, that's what they want," said Bernstein. "They want to feel the firepower. They want to have the gun just like that to show people."

Bernstein said his gun shop sold out of bump stocks shortly after the Vegas massacre that left 58 people dead and over 500 injured. Paddock allegedly modified 12 of his rifles with bump stocks, an attachment that enables a semiautomatic rifle to fire hundreds of shots per minute.

"They were only $185," Bernstein said. "In two days (after the Oct. 1 Vegas attack), we sold all of them."

There is no way to know if Bernstein's claims are true of owning the most guns in the country.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says there is no database with that information.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysecond amendmentgun controlmass shootingColorado
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
Texas woman creates unique art from old books
More Society
Top Stories
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Oil tanker fire slowing traffic on I-10 W at Grand Parkway
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
Family Dollar employee shot and killed in Houston
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in crash
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
Show More
Officials sitting on $500M of federal Ike disaster funds
Seasonal temps for Houston this weekend
Naked woman questioned in deadly love triangle
Hidden gem hits market near Memorial Park
Astros Joe Musgrove buys parents new Range Rover
More News
Top Video
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
Diner now adding gratuities to kids' bills
More Video