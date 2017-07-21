HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Follow the yellow awning to this brick-front contemporary American hot spot in Montrose and you'll find Pax Americana, a restaurant whose creators believe in peace through superior food and drink.
Pax Americana is derived from the Latin phrase for "American Peace," a unique period in our nation's history after World War II when U.S. culture began to spread globally.
"We infuse different world cultures into our menu while staying true to our Texas roots," said executive chef Martha De Leon, who was recently named Rising Star Chef of the Year at the 2017 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
The handsome 19th-century wooden bar pays tribute to a Wells Fargo 1930s saloon, a relic from a time where stagecoach drivers would stop in for a drink after their route.
"It's really a cool piece of Americana that we bring into the restaurant," De Leon said.
Team Pax Americana is dedicated to sourcing only from small, independent businesses by supporting local farms, ranches, wineries, distilleries and breweries.
