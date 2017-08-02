HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Montrose-area bridges that glow in the night over the Southwest Freeway are about to get a whole lot more colorful, and it's all in the name of charity.
As of Aug. 2, the Montrose Management District is now officially accepting applications from charities and nonprofit organizations to light the bridges in specific colors to highlight events that impact the community.
The district will consider requests recognizing holidays, historical events and extraordinary occurrences. Lighting is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all requests must be approved by the district's board of directors.
"We are pleased to demonstrate our support of nonprofit causes, as well as to promote awareness of various initiatives that impact our diverse community," Montrose Management District board chairman Claude Wynn said. "The bridges are a significant landmark in Houston, and we look forward to giving nonprofits the ability to use the lights in their promotions and awareness-building efforts."
Applications can be submitted at MontroseDistrict.org/Lights.
Earlier this year, a $3.7 million project replaced the bridges' outdated lighting equipment that broke about a year after the bridges' construction.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff