ACT OF KINDNESS

Mom shares note from Cracker Barrel server that left her in tears

Mom of son with autism shares note from Cracker Barrel server. (KTRK)

POOLER, Ga. --
A Georgia mother is sharing the touching note from a restaurant server that left her in tears.

When Jamie Mathews Heustess, her husband and son stopped by a Cracker Barrel in Pooler, Ga., on April 21, the outing didn't quite go as planned.

Heustess explained in a Facebook post that her son has autism and began having a "meltdown" at the table after a long day of activities. Her husband ended up taking him home to calm him down. At this point, the family had only ordered drinks.

When her server Kailyn stopped by the table to check in for the fifth or sixth time, Heustess said she broke down in tears and explained what had happened.

"By this time I was crying and having a moment, not because I was embarrassed that my son is autistic, but because he is a good kid and I didn't want anyone to think he was just a spoiled kid being a brat," she said.

Heustess said she placed a to-go order and collected herself as she waited for the food. When it was ready, her server Kailyn informed her that her dinner had already been paid for.

"I started crying all over again. I asked if she was sure and she reassured me it was taken care of, not to worry. I cried walking out, sure the other customers and employees thought I was crazy," Heustess said.

After leaving the restaurant, Heustess said she found a piece of paper attached to her order - and it wasn't a receipt. It was a note that read: "Your child is amazing. Mommy be strong, keep your head up. You are doing a great job, have a great night. Your server, Kailyn."

Heustess said Kailyn's note is still hanging on her fridge for the moments when she needs to be reminded of the kindness of strangers.

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
