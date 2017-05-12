In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., where all meals are now free.

For Amina Ishaq, not getting to eat a hot school lunch is personal.As the PTO president of a Lamar Consolidated ISD elementary school, she says ending hunger is a passion of hers, especially when it comes to students.to raise money for students in need of lunch at school.With an initial goal of $15,500, Ishaq hoped to pave the way for free lunches for every student, regardless of income at home."We don't know people's home situation," Ishaq told Eyewitness News.Now two months after starting her fundraiser, she has raised more than $18,000. She also expanded her goal to $25,000."I did this because there was a need," Ishaq said. "I truly believe God blesses us to bless others."This isn't the first we've heard of generous people paying off school lunch bills.to help eliminate cafeteria debts there too.