Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
WILMINGTON, DE --
May the force be with a mom and daughter in Delaware.

Four-year-old "Star Wars" fan Zoe was just adopted by her foster mom during a ceremony featuring characters from her favorite movie franchise.

Darth Vader, the stormtroopers, and Chewbacca were in the courtroom in Wilmington to congratulate Zoe and her new mom, Deanna Pedicone.

Zoe was placed in Pedicone's care in 2013 and the two formed such a strong bond that Pedicone wanted to make it official.

"I wanted this day to be everything she ever wanted," Pedicone said. "It's only once in a lifetime that she'll be adopted, and it's the only time I'll be adopting her, so I wanted it to be really special."

Of course the judge was in on the whole thing. She even got into character as Princess Leia.

May the "love" be with the two of you.
