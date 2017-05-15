SOCIETY

Miss Black University of Texas responds to backlash

The story of Rachel Malonson, a University of Texas senior who was recently named Miss Black University of Texas. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Crossroads explores the story of Rachel Malonson, a University of Texas senior who was recently named Miss Black University of Texas.

Malonson, who is biracial, says she was criticized on social media by some who claimed she is "not black enough" to wear the crown. Malonson disagrees, saying her father is black and her mother is white and she simply does not fit the stereotypical image of an African American. Now the journalism major says she will use the experience to help educate people about racial identify.
