A men's ministry in Montgomery is getting their hands dirty to help women get back on their feet.These miracle mechanics work at a place called God's Garage, where the old is transformed to nearly new. The group helps single mothers, widows and military wives who struggle to make ends meet."I think we are on this earth to do more than just lift ourselves up," Pastor Chris Williams said.Williams started God's Garage several years after he helped a single mother and her child, who were walking on the side of the road on a stormy night."She had been walking to church every Sunday and Wednesday. She had been walking to work. She was hitchhiking, which was not safe," Williams said.After Williams helped her that night, he vowed to keep giving back, so he assembled a team.Bill is an airline pilot. Harvey is a Houston firefighter. Bob is the master mechanic, and Williams is a former MMA fighter."We share a bond together," Harvey said.Many others are helping too. So far, God's Garage has given away more than 40 cars and repaired more than 200.Before each send off, the group forms a prayer circle with the new owner.This morning, Eyewitness News was in God's Garage for a special moment."Susan, you've been so patient being on our list, trying to get rides and trying to get around town. And we just wanted to bless you with a car this morning," Williams said.Susan was in tears when they opened the garage to find the car she needed for a long time.An incredible act of kindness for this Foti High Five!