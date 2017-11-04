SOCIETY

Military families receive helping hand

EMBED </>More Videos

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is collecting diapers for military families who can't afford them at Fort Bragg. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office ended up collecting a total of 7,449 diapers for military families who can't afford them at Fort Bragg.

They partnered with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina to fill up a "Truckload of Hope," in front of the Durham County Detention Center, to take to base Saturday morning.

They drove the donations down at 6 a.m., after they collected the diapers in front of the detention center on Mangum Street.



"We went online and I actually had heard about the Diaper Bank, actually from one of the stories you had did just like a week before," said Sergeant Georgette Ray. "So, we went online and realized that the Diaper Bank actually did the Truckload of Hope for the military families."

But does it make a difference?

Sixty-three percent of military families in North Carolina have a hard time affording diapers, according to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

"We just need to help our fellow citizens and our friends," said volunteer Pam Andrews. "And when our military is away, they're giving their best us as United States citizens, as we should do for them."

And that is exactly what happened, the diaper drive was a success!

Usually, a weeklong diaper drive only yields about 6,000 diapers, however, this time the total outcome was that of 7,449 diapers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysoldiersbabymilitaryNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Soldier proposes with help of marching band
Trip down memory lane: How has UH changed?
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
International Quilt Festival: Stories behind the quilts
More Society
Top Stories
Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
King throws 3 TD passes, Houston beats E. Carolina 52-27
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Sprint, T-Mobile end merger talks
Show More
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrating big win by helping animals
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
More News
Top Video
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
More Video