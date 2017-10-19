SOCIETY

Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed

A cozy hidden gem serving New York-style pizza to Texas-size appetites in Seabrook. (KTRK)

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
A cozy hidden gem serving New York-style pizza to Texas-sized appetites is a favorite among residents in Seabrook.

Built in 1905, Midnite Slice is located in the building that was once home to Seabrook's very first post office.

Today, this quaint cottage has only a few tables inside, with quirky chandeliers and classic 12-inch album covers pinned to the wooden ceiling. Outside is a large seating area shaded by historic grand oak trees.

Midnite Slice makes the pizza dough fresh every morning and uses only real mozzarella cheese.

Favorite pies among customers are the Jamaican Me Crazy, Jimmy Neutron and the Notorious P.I.G.

Like its name suggests, Midnite Slice is open until midnight every night and also delivers.

