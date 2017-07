Details on the Mexican modern art exhibition called, "Paint the Revolution - Mexican Modernism" currently on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.It features over 175 works, including masterpieces by Frida Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco and Diego Rivera. Rachel Mohl, Assistant Curator of Latin and Latino American Art at MFAH explains why Mexico was the center of modern art from 1910 to 1950.The exhibit runs through October 1st. For more information, visit: www.mfah.org/revolution