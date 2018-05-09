ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wax figures unveiled at Madam Tussauds

EMBED </>More Videos

The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is coming up and in honor of the big celebration, Madame Tussauds is unveiling a waxwork of the couple.

LONDON --
The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is coming up and in honor of the big celebration, Madame Tussauds is unveiling a waxwork of the American actress.

It's part of a special exhibition at the London museum ahead of their wedding on May 19, 2018.

The couple's waxworks are dressed in the outfits they wore when they announced their engagement to the world.

RELATED: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle
EMBED More News Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."



If you're not going to the wedding, you can still party. Madame Tussauds says the first chance to see the exhibit will be on the night before their wedding.

You can take photos and hang out with this version of the royal couple.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & worldcelebrity
ROYAL WEDDING
Royal wedding fans can watch in theaters
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Brides-to-be engaged in wedding workout program
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
Royal wedding fans can watch in theaters
How to avoid scams with downtown Houston parking lots
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Western Conference Finals is first for childhood friends Paul, Tucker
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
Show More
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Mother's Day gift ideas that are under $30
Former college football player guilty of killing ex-girlfriend
More News