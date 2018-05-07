HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Michelle Bentley is being recognized by ABC13's Moms on the Move, because she exemplifies the meaning of "supermom."
Not only is Bentley a full-time mother of two young girls, but she's also an assistant fire chief and marathon runner.
"Probably from the age of eight I knew that I wanted to be a Houston firefighter," Bentley said.
And even though her career means a lot to her, she tells Eyewitness News that her most important job is raising her two daughters, Sasha and Nadia.
Bentley has accomplished many things during her career with the Houston Fire Department. She says she's been a paramedic, EMT, ambulance and engine driver, and received a promotion into the arson division.
Bentley started training in 2000 to become a firefighter, and shortly after gave birth to her daughter Sasha.
Eager to get back in "firefighter" shape, Bentley started using running as her outlet.
"I did a sprint race out in Sugar Land, and I loved it. I started racing more and realized, 'I'm not so bad at this,'" Bentley said.
Her favorite races are the Ironman triathlons, which is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run.
"It's great stress relief for me. It gives me a healthy outlet," Bentley said.
When things become overwhelming, Bentley says she returns to her priority check list for balance.
"If I ever do my priority check and I see things are out of whack I look back to my priorities. And even though I love the sport, right now, it's number 4 on the list," Bentley said.