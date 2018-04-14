McDonald's manager 'embarrassed' after slapping customer

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --A McDonald's manager in Jacksonville, Florida says she is sorry for hitting a customer after video of the incident has gone viral.
"I want to apologize to my head boss, which is my store owner, also my coworkers, my team, my family, and my kids," said McDonald's manager Ciarrea Williams told WJXT.
Williams said the customer seen in the video became frustrated with the time it took to get her food. She said that frustration turned into verbal insults towards Williams and her staff.
"Racial comments, as far as she makes $1,200 a week. McDonald's employees are poor, and we should be standing in the section 8 line."
She said insults transitioned to verbal assaults on her and her staff.
"I turned around to say that's it. I draw the line with you cursing profanity at me and my workers. I just said ma'am I'll give you a refund, give you your food, and you still can have a nice day," Williams said.
Williams said after that, the woman threw two drinks at her, one hot and one cold. Williams said the cold drink hit her, leaving her drenched and humiliated.
"At that moment, no one can tell you what it feels like, at that moment," Williams said.
Williams said she is embarrassed by the video and wishes there could have been a different outcome.