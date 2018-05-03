SOCIETY

Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston after famed meteorologist

Jeff Lindner honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jeff Lindner, who is a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, became well-known for his calm demeanor during Hurricane Harvey.

In fact, thousands of Houstonians welcomed Lindner into their home and started a GoFundMe account to buy him a vacation after Harvey.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared May 2 as "Jeff Linder Day" in Houston.

"Incredible honor from the City of Houston (Sylvester Turner) and Family Houston today. Thank you," Lindner tweeted.


Family Houston, an organization that provides support to families in need, honored Lindner during a luncheon.

