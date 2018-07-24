Mattress Mack is cordially inviting some very important guests to pull out their gowns and suits for a special prom night event at Gallery Furniture.Success on the Spectrum is hosting a free sensory-friendly social event on Thursday evening for children with autism and their siblings.The prom will feature a DJ playing kid-friendly, low-volume music. A bubble machine and balloons will help set the mood for fun, games and dancing.A calming station will also be available for children who need a quiet place to rest.Therapists from Success on the Spectrum will lead children through fun activities beginning at 5 p.m. at the store at 6006 North Freeway, in Houston.The host organization offers free parent workshops and free social events for children with autism each month. You can learn more at