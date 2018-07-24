HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mattress Mack is cordially inviting some very important guests to pull out their gowns and suits for a special prom night event at Gallery Furniture.
Success on the Spectrum is hosting a free sensory-friendly social event on Thursday evening for children with autism and their siblings.
The prom will feature a DJ playing kid-friendly, low-volume music. A bubble machine and balloons will help set the mood for fun, games and dancing.
A calming station will also be available for children who need a quiet place to rest.
Therapists from Success on the Spectrum will lead children through fun activities beginning at 5 p.m. at the store at 6006 North Freeway, in Houston.
The host organization offers free parent workshops and free social events for children with autism each month. You can learn more at www.SuccessOnTheSpectrum.com.