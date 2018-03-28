SOCIETY

Mattress Mack teams up with pro golfers to donate more money to Hurricane Harvey victims

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Giving back to the community is a time honored tradition at the Houston Open, and with Mattress Mack.

PGA pros are stepping up again, this time with an assist from a Houston icon.

PGA pro Chris Stroud, resident of The Woodlands, was on the road playing when Hurricane Harvey hit. When he made it back, his home was safe but many of his friends and fellow Houstonians' homes were not. Stroud, along with fellow pro Bobby Gates decided to do something to help.

Stroud and Gates reached out and got players from the PGA Champions and LPGA to join together for a Pro-Am at Bluejack National up in Montgomery. The HGA and Prolink helped organize it with a goal of raising $1 million in Harvey relief for families without insurance.

A golf lesson with Tiger Woods at Bluejack went for $210,000, helping reach the goal of $1 million.

Stepping up to add $60,000 more to the total was Houston's own Jim McIngvale, known to all as Mattress Mack.

"It's all about helping people," he said. "Houston's about people. The Houston Open this week had a Pro-Am to raise $1 million. We're going to help with some of the furniture for the people they're helping. That's what Houstonians are all about. We get together and we help each other."

Each family helped will receive $2,000 worth of new furniture.

