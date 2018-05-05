HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A special election was held to determine who would fill the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green.
With 100 percent of the numbers in, Martha Castex-Tatum won the vacant seat in a landslide.
FINAL RESULTS:
Larry Blackmon - 629 total votes
Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 847 total votes
Gerry Vander-Lyn - 260 total votes
Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,709 total votes
Lawrence J. McGaffie - 76 total votes
Carl David Evans - 428 total votes
Elisabeth E. Johnson - 120 total votes
Anthony Freddie - 74 total votes
Aisha Savoy - 70 total votes
Green, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.
An autopsy later determined his death as an accident.