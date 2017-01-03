SOCIETY

Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
We've all probably lost our car in a parking lot, but we bet you have nothing on one British man. (KTRK)

MANCHESTER, England (KTRK) --
We've all probably lost our car in a parking lot, but we bet you have nothing on one British man. He just found his vehicle after parking it in June of last year.

Manchester City Police tweeted out, "Officers have found a car in a multi-story garage, lost since June, driver visiting city parked it but couldn't remember where. Driver apparently spent five days searching car parks in the city before reporting as lost."

Local media reports the man lost his friend's car, which he had borrowed to go to a concert.

The estimated parking garage bill is more than $6,000!
