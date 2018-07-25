SOCIETY

Friend surprises man with first-ever beach trip after staying home 20 years

EMBED </>More Videos

David Thomas says he just had a once-in-a-lifetime experience after leaving his house for the first time in 20 years. (Izas Fuller via Storyful)

PANAMA CITY, Florida (KTRK) --
An Alabama man who hadn't left his home in 20 years just had the time of his life after a good friend decided to change all of that.

David Thomas, 36, has cerebral palsy, and uses a wheelchair to get around.

On Monday, his friend Izas Fuller surprised David with a trip from his Jefferson County home to see the ocean for the very first time.

WATCH: This is the moment David saw the beach for the first time
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as David Thomas explores the beach for the first time. (Izas Fuller via Storyful)



Izas even got David a specialized wheelchair to allow him to roll through the soft sands along the beach.

"This is the best summer vacation, ever. Of my life," David said, after he got his first ever glimpse of the waters off Florida's Panama City Beach.

Video of this once-in-a-lifetime moment is now going viral as people watch David's story on Facebook.

David was just 16 years old the last time he ventured outdoors for a school field trip back in 1998.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycerebral palsybeachesoceansgood newsbuzzworthyAlabamaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News