A man decided to take off his pants and run the Astros field, wearing only his underwear, Friday night.That man was recently identified as Christopher White, 33. He faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.Video captured by Eyewitness News traffic reporter Elissa Rivas shows a man being tackled by security as he ran onto the field, just before the fireworks show was set to begin.White was escorted off the field.