Husband faces backlash after body-positive post about curvy wife: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 7, 2017. (WPVI)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
An Instagram post a husband wrote about his wife is dividing the court of public opinion. Some are calling this man a "hero husband," but others are deeming him a "fake feminist."

In the post, 26 year old Robbie Tripp explains why he loves his wife Sarah's "curvy body."


He writes: "There is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc?.....This gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room."



He adds: "She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty."

Robbie goes on to tell women that they don't have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated.

Some applauded him, saying "love love love! We need more men like you in this world." But some critics say: "Dating a 'curvy' woman does not make you a hero."

"I wanted to celebrate a woman in my life that represents all the curvy women who have those thick thighs and that big booty," said Robbie.

"I am a curvy girl and I am not ashamed of anything that Robby wrote. He celebrates all aspects of who I am as a woman," said Sarah.

