An Instagram post a husband wrote about his wife is dividing the court of public opinion. Some are calling this man a "hero husband," but others are deeming him a "fake feminist."In the post, 26 year old Robbie Tripp explains why he loves his wife Sarah's "curvy body."He writes: "There is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc?.....This gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room."He adds: "She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty."Robbie goes on to tell women that they don't have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated.Some applauded him, saying "love love love! We need more men like you in this world." But some critics say: "Dating a 'curvy' woman does not make you a hero.""I wanted to celebrate a woman in my life that represents all the curvy women who have those thick thighs and that big booty," said Robbie."I am a curvy girl and I am not ashamed of anything that Robby wrote. He celebrates all aspects of who I am as a woman," said Sarah.