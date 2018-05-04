  • LIVE VIDEO Police activity at SW Houston Walmart
Man could face $10K fee after he illegally cut down tree

A Canadian man could face $10K fee after he illegally cut down tree (KTRK)

SURREY, Canada (KTRK) --
A Canadian man was hit with a steep fine after he cut down a tree that was home to dozens of peacocks.

Earlier this week, the man cut down the tree without a permit, according to authorities.

He reportedly told authorities that as many as 40 of the birds were living in the tree and "dripping" into his yard and destroying his roof.

"Their noise, it's like mating season. They go crazy, right. And you can't even sleep at night. I didn't have another option," the man explained.

The man said he applied for a permit before, but was denied by the city. He was initially fined $1,000, but now, he may have to pay fines near $10,000.
