Man bares all at lumberyard for sexy 'Dudeoir' photo spread

Jeff Ehling shows off the 'Dudeoir' photos that are all the rage online. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is the photo shoot that is taking the internet by storm.

The man who came up with this hilarious pictorial spread calls it "Dudeoir," and he used a lumberyard as a catwalk to make a spicy gift for his wife.

Check out these hot and steamy 'Dudeoir' photos


We showed people across Houston the pictures, and they had some interesting responses.

The only question: Would your man give you all of this? And is he man enough to let it all hang out?

LIVE AT 6:30 A.M.: Meet the beef cake who bared it all-and why.

