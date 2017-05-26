WEEKEND GUIDE

Make a splash this holiday weekend with tons of fun events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's going to be a great weekend in Houston! Check out these awesome events that will keep your calendar full of fun.

Friday, May 26

Hotel Derek's Float & Flick
Hotel Derek, Houston
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Newton the Dragon Show
Sugar Land Town Square
Enjoy some family "edutainment" with Newtown the Dragon.
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Secret Life of Pets
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Movies in May: Secret Life of Pets
Heritage Place, Conroe
8:15 p.m.

Family Movie Night: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Kingwood High School Choir Megawatts
Kingwood Town Center Park
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Adrians Fault
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Spring Concert Series: Alzane & Texas Trail Band
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents Dancin' in the Street: Motown & More Revue
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Live Music: Nightbird
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday of every month to ride around the city, and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Houston Astros vs. The Baltimore Orioles
Minute Maid Park
7:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Blowout Event
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Yoga with Lululemon
800 Town & Country Blvd., Houston
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Kingwood Arts and Crafts Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Purposed Play at the Park
Oyster Creek Park
11:00 a.m.

Garden Work Day
Sheldon Lake State Park, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Live Music: ZZ Roxx
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents Dancin' in the Street: Motown & More Revue
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Free Outdoor Movie: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
Dusk

Tai Chi
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
8:30 a.m.

Live Music: Rom Ryan
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pilates in the Park
Historic Market Square Park
10 a.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - Brenda Guy: The One Woman Show
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Memorial Day Weekend Festival 2017 - Fireworks Show
The Woodlands Township Recreation Center
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles
Minute Maid Park
2:10 p.m.

2017 4th Annual Post-Partum Depression Walk
Stuebner Airline Park, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Country Market at Three Acres Food Truck Park
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe, TX
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend at the Pool
Hometown Heroes Park, League City
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend at the Pool
Walker Street, League City
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Galveston Family Beach Challenge
Stewart Beach, Galveston
Get your family and join in on some friendly competitions.
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Family Concert & Picnic
Oyster Creek Park
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Join Pines Presbyterian Church for an evening of service and fun in honor of Memorial Day.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Live music at CityCentre: Heart to Heart
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
