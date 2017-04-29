  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: TV coverage of the 1992 LA Riots as it unfolded
SOCIETY

Lucky Texans fan receives pizza delivery from JJ Watt

JJ Watt delivers pizza to lucky Houston Texans fan. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One lucky Texans fan received a special delivery on Saturday: hand-delivered pizza from none other than JJ Watt himself.

Eighteen other winners who ordered pizza from Houston-area Papa John's restaurants during the 2016 football season were invited to attend a post-season pizza party as part of the restaurant's JJ Delivers contest.

The grand prize winner, however, had the pizza delivered straight to his home.

This year's winner said he watches every game from his Texans-themed man cave.

SOCIETY
