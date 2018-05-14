STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Look like royalty on your wedding day for thousands of dollars less

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can feel like royalty on your wedding day even if you're on a budget.

In fact, one Houston consignment shop lets you make money even after your big day.

Marry Go Round is considered Houston's hidden gem for brides all over for more than a decade.

"Marry Go Round is a consignment boutique. All the dresses we have here we sell off the rack. They retail for $5,000 - $8,000. We're going to have them here for under $1,000" said Kaityln Fitzhenry, owner of Marry Go Round.

Depending on your budget, Marry Go Round's gorgeous designer gowns sell for $500 and under.

"These are just absolutely gorgeous. These are all less than three years old so they're all current," said Fitzhenry.

Dresses range in size from 0 to 26, and with over 600 dresses in the store, there's plenty to choose.

Marry Go Round also has a couture section, which will really make you feel like a princess on your special day.

If you're not completely sold on consignment wedding dress shopping just yet, here's another incentive that may change your mind.

"As long as you get it dry cleaned before, you can bring it back and it's a 50/50 split when it sells again," explained Fitzhenry.

Marry Go Round is on West Gray, near Montrose.

It also offers veils and hair pieces at a discount.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingwedding dressstretch your dollarclothingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Pasadena YouTube star dumpster dives for comestics
Save money with this Amazon Prime perk
Millenials are missing out on a lot of money
Dirty car? Clean it up with these five tips
More stretch your dollar
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Queen Elizabeth II formally signs off on royal wedding
More Society
Top Stories
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Suspect in SWAT standoff near Katy linked to woman's murder
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
IT'S ON! ABC13 makes friendly Western Conference Finals wager with KGO
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
WATCH: Thieves drive away with ATM after smashing into store
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Manvel teen left hospitalized after gunfire erupts at party
H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to LA wearing Rockets gear
Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Bounce house blows away with 9-year-old boy inside
More News