Local veteran receives Bronze Star 48 years later

Mike Castle came to the aid of a fellow Marine after his patrol came under heavy fire in Vietnam.

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina
West Columbia resident Mike Castle came to the aid of a fellow Marine after his patrol came under heavy fire during the Vietnam War in 1969.

Today, he was awarded the bronze star for his heroic achievement on that fateful day.

So what took so long?

The man Castle saved, Dan Waggoner, says he never got Castle's name following the dramatic rescue.

Decades later, he decided to track down the man he believes saved his life.

Waggoner wrote about his experience online and was soon after pointed in Castle's direction. Waggoner then launched an effort to get Castle a medal.

After numerous bureaucratic hurdles, he finally got his wish today during a ceremony aboard the USS Yorktown In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

