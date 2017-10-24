SOCIETY

Houston jeweler ready to serve the city's biggest baseball fans

One Houston jeweler is fielding requests for Astros-themed jewelry as the team heads to the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you step into Klein's Jewelry, you know right away that you're not in a typical jewelry store.

"We're sports-oriented here at Klein's. It's been my background. I love baseball," says jeweler Mark Klein.

Klein has been taking calls in the past month for items like baseball-themed rings.

"We do a lot of men's wedding bands that actually look like baseballs," he said.

If you find a photo of it or if you can dream it, he says he can make it.



"I had a guy who called me last week on the phone. He wanted to get his wife an Altuve necklace. I said, 'Really? An Altuve necklace?' He said, 'Yep, I want a baseball with Altuve on it.' I thought it was pretty cool."

Klein is also no stranger to professional athletes as clients. While Klein says the hefty Miami Cuban link chains are popular on the baseball diamond, it's another kind of diamond - black diamonds - that recently caught Klein's eye.

"I saw it on the big screen at the Astros," he said.

He's referring to the black diamond necklace that Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. wears. Klein admires it as unique and impressive.

"If you haven't seen it, it's amazing. Each stone is a black diamond and it's like 40 karats total weight. That's pretty incredible," he said.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

