Local couple's music video proposal goes viral

One Harris County probation officer is going viral for his unbelievable proposal.Trevon Davis created an entire music video for his bride to be.Davis and Franchelle Hill first met in middle school in Galena Park. The pair grew up together, but didn't start dating until they were in college.It took Davis four months to put together this one-of-a-kind proposal. He even took on extra jobs to make the money to pay for a professional film crew and the ring.Davis presented the final project to her in front of all their family and friends.The video was posted this weekend and has already racked up more than 35,000 views.