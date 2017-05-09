SOCIETY

Guess who's going to the Rockets game? Local bar gifts tickets to Kroger greeter

EMBED </>More Videos

Lincoln Bar Houston gifts Rockets tickets to Kroger greeter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the journey through life continues, we're often reminded of how far a good deed can go.

The owners of Lincoln Bar were able to present Kroger employee, Cedric Bastian Jr., with a gift he will always remember.

"Lincoln Bar is sending me to see Game 6 of the Rockets!" he emphatically read.

When he heads to the Toyota Center on Thursday, Bastian Jr. will be doing something he's never done before -- attend a Rockets game.

"We were honored to present their kind gift to him tonight, alongside some team members of Kroger," Nelvin Celeste wrote on Facebook. "He was close to tears, and could not contain his outright joy and appreciation."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodHouston RocketssportsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal goes viral
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead after being struck by bus near downtown Houston
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
HPD looking for missing child in SE Houston
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Show More
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Cream to cure baldness or gray hair? It could happen!
More News
Top Video
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
HPD looking for missing child in SE Houston
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
More Video