As the journey through life continues, we're often reminded of how far a good deed can go.The owners of Lincoln Bar were able to present Kroger employee, Cedric Bastian Jr., with a gift he will always remember."Lincoln Bar is sending me to see Game 6 of the Rockets!" he emphatically read.When he heads to the Toyota Center on Thursday, Bastian Jr. will be doing something he's never done before -- attend a Rockets game."We were honored to present their kind gift to him tonight, alongside some team members of Kroger," Nelvin Celeste wrote on Facebook. "He was close to tears, and could not contain his outright joy and appreciation."