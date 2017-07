EMBED >More News Videos Houstonians tell us their favorite things about America.

Houstonians from many different backgrounds came out to celebrate the Fourth of July at Freedom Over Texas. Decked out in their red, white and blue outfits everyone was ready to celebrate Independence Day."My favorite thing about America is that it's free," one visitor said."There's no place like America," another person declared.It was clear everyone at Eleanor Tinsley Park was feeling extra patriotic.