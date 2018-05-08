SOCIETY

LIVE: Deputies recall saving suicidal man who dangled from overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The dramatic scene unfolded Sunday morning, as witnesses and deputies rushed to save the man's life. This morning, those involved in the rescue are speaking out about it.

A suicidal man was seen dangling from the concrete railing of an I-45 freeway overpass. Onlookers gathered below and held out their arms to catch the man if he let go.

Good Samaritans scramble to save man from overpass in Houston, Deborah Wrigley reports.


David Garcia, 19, recorded the whole incident, which he said lasted four minutes.

"At the beginning, it was one person up there. He was talking to him," Garcia said. "But then, I guess something happened and he was going to go through with it.

A man was seen dangling from the concrete railing, while onlookers gathered feet below- holding out their arms to catch the man if he let go.



Garcia told Eyewitness News that the man almost jumped.

"He almost jumped. He dangles and put his whole body over and then he wiggled out of his shirt," Garcia said.

Two deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office pulled the man to safety.

In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Deputy Leal suffered a minor injury, but is in good condition.



The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. His identity has not been released.
