Little girl thinks prom-bound teen is actual princess

A little girl thought a prom-bound teen was a real, live princess (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
While a teen was taking pictures at the Raleigh Rose Garden before her prom, one adorable little girl mistook her for a real, live princess.

Mike Taylor told ABC11 his daughter, Kwani Taylor, was taking pictures with her date for the Enloe Magnet High School prom when the little girl stopped in her tracks.


The girl approached Kwani timidly, and Kwani bent down to hugged the awe-struck little girl.

Kwani's video has gone viral on social media, with more than 1.5 million views.

