A lightning strike has knocked out the lights on Galveston Island's historic Pleasure Pier.Across the street from the entertainment and dining venue on Galveston's Seawall, it seems like business as usual.But beyond the Pleasure Pier's front gates, it is pitch black along the 1,130-foot boardwalk.CenterPoint said a bolt of lightning damaged some equipment, and a power outage is affecting about 13 customers along Seawall and 25th Street.They expect the power will return sometime around 11:30 p.m.There are no reports of anyone stuck on rides or attractions at the Pleasure Pier.The outage comes almost three years to the day when a partial outage left about 40 people stranded on rides in 2014.In that case, the power was out for about an hour and a half, and was blamed on a malfunctioning city transformer.