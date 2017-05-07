Life lessons one glass of lemonade at a time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's perfect weather to sip a nice cold drink and youngsters around Houston were more than happy to help Sunday afternoon!
The first Sunday in May is National Lemonade Day.
The day was started here in Houston in 2007 by Michael Holthouse as a way to encourage kids to become entrepreneurs.
Eyewitness News found some kids in West University who were happy to fill some glasses and make a little pocket change. Jules and his older sister Josie were selling cups for just 50 cents. They even had a special promotion today where customers got a free balloon with each purchase.
LemonadeDay.org has helped millions of children around the country start their own businesses and have some fun while they do it.
