SOCIETY

Life coach Tony Robbins apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement

EMBED </>More Videos

Tony Robbins apologizes for MeToo movement comments (KTRK)

By
He's one of the nation's best-known life coaches, but Tony Robbins is apologizing for making comments about the "Me Too" movement recently.

Robbins suggested at one of his events last month in California that women were using the #MeToo movement "to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else."

A clip of his remarks made while arguing with a woman at the event was posted on Twitter, and shared thousands of times, including by Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement. She joined a chorus of people criticizing him, and she called his remarks "deplorable."
"We have a hard enough time trying to shift the narrative about what this movement really is and he stands in front of thousands of his followers and completely misrepresents the @MeTooMVMT," Ms. Burke wrote.

On Sunday, Mr. Robbins apologized. He posted an apology saying in part, "I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement," he said. "Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysex scandalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Construction workers stumble upon human remains
Man's gun rights speech at city council meeting goes viral
Houston looks forward and to the past at 'Domecoming'
After cancer battle, couple tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
More Society
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Funeral today for Montgomery airman killed in Guam
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains
Show More
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
Sister, sister and brotherly love: ABC13 siblings
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven
Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in yard
More News