Robbins suggested at one of his events last month in California that women were using the #MeToo movement "to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else."
A clip of his remarks made while arguing with a woman at the event was posted on Twitter, and shared thousands of times, including by Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement. She joined a chorus of people criticizing him, and she called his remarks "deplorable."
"We have a hard enough time trying to shift the narrative about what this movement really is and he stands in front of thousands of his followers and completely misrepresents the @MeTooMVMT," Ms. Burke wrote.
On Sunday, Mr. Robbins apologized. He posted an apology saying in part, "I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement," he said. "Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."
https://t.co/rWJ2wob8Ap pic.twitter.com/vRzXEdXVoJ— Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) April 8, 2018