Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75

Lenwood Johnson fought to preserve the historic Freedman's Town in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston has lost a community activist who long fought for the poor in housing projects and to preserve the historic Freedman's Town.

Lenwood Johnson died after battling respiratory problems for years.

Johnson became a well-known figure in the 80's and 90's when he unsuccessfully fought the demolition of Allen Parkway Village, a huge public housing complex west of downtown

Johnson later joined the campaign to protect Freedman's Town in the Fourth Ward and to save historic bricks laid by slaves.

He was 75 years old.

Community members celebrate return of Historic Freedmen's Town bricks
Historic Freedmen's Town bricks return to Houston's Fourth Ward

