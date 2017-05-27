HOUSTON ZOO

Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo

A new kind of animal is on display at the Houston zoo. (Stephanie Adams, Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This summer, a new kind of animal is taking over the Houston Zoo: LEGO animals!

The zoo's Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks exhibit features more than 770,000 bricks fashioned into a dozen amazingly detailed animal sculptures, including a chameleon, polar bears, a rhinoceros and even a dodo bird, all juxtaposed with with real-life plants and trees.


The meticulously crafted exhibit, which took more than 6,500 hours of construction work to build, highlights the majesty of nature and gives visitors a glimpse into how different species interact in the wild.

According to the zoo, the best way to see the exhibit is by purchasing an all-day pass. The exhibit opens with the zoo at 9 a.m., and the last guest will be admitted at 6:30 p.m.

