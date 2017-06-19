RATS

Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video from Leigh Conner showing a large rat dragging a bag of trash across the sidewalk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
A moving trash bag stopped a New York City woman in her tracks last week, prompting her to get out a camera and start rolling on what would certainly be a bizarre sight.

Leigh Conner said the ordeal happened at about 6:30 a.m. last Thursday on Dean Street between Brooklyn Avenue and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

"I was getting on my bike and saw a trash bag moving, seemingly on its own," Conner said. "When I saw that it was being moved by a rat I started filming."

The video, which she titled "Pizza rat strikes again!" and can be seen in the player above, shows it all happen -- a large rat drags the trash bag across the sidewalk. When it can go no farther, the rat grabs what appears to be a pizza (or other round food) and goes into a hole in the ground.


"After standing there for a minute with my jaw dropped, I realized I had to film it," Conner said. "It was funny, because I had a conversation about pizza rat just the night before, making it an especially strange sighting."

The man who owns the nearby house where the rat went underground said rats are a huge problem in the area. He said he patched up that particular hole Monday morning.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyratspizzatrash
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RATS
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
Infection caused by rat urine kills 1, sickens 2 others
PHOTOS: 267 rats seized from antique store
Nearly 200 rats removed from antique store
More rats
SOCIETY
Watch this slug eat in time-lapse video
London commuters greeted with message of resiliency
SPONSORED: ROAD TRIPS DO'S AND DONT'S
Server balances six margaritas on his head
More Society
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
WATCH LIVE: Officials update search cemetery assault suspect
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Show More
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
More News
Top Video
Stay safe from hidden dangers around the water
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
More Video