SOCIETY

La Marque company's small gesture is big blessing for single mom of five

EMBED </>More News Videos

Six Brothers Concrete Pumping in La Marque offered an early Mother's Day gift for the first mom who was able to locate its concrete pump trucks arranged to spell "Mom." (KTRK)

LA MARQUE, Texas --
A small gesture from a La Marque company turned into a big blessing for a single mother of five.

Six Brothers Concrete Pumping in La Marque offered an early Mother's Day gift for the first mom who was able to locate its concrete pump trucks arranged to spell "Mom."

Six Brothers Concrete Pumping owner Joseph Lowery said he got the idea from his brother when he did the same thing for their mother in North Dakota a couple years ago.

Lowery arranged the pumps to spell mom and thought it would be neat to do something fun with it. He posted the photo of it in the Talk of Alvin Facebook group over the weekend and offered $100 to the winner.

"I just like to give back to the community," Lowery said.

Lowery said he got several responses with people saying it was in La Marque, but they weren't specific enough.

Brisa Esparza, 30 , saw the photo and decided to give it a try.

"The sign is by a neighborhood where I grew up. I remembered seeing it, but couldn't for the life of me remember the exit," Esparza said.

She said she had to draw an imaginary map in the air to remember the location.

"I had to go into a quiet room and really think," Esparza said.

Esparza turned in her response, and she ended up being the lucky winner.

She went to 2850 Gulf Freeway where the trucks were placed and took a photo in front of them.

Esparza is a nurse aide at Oceanview Hospital in Texas City and said the money couldn't have come at a better time.

"I'm a single mom of five, my youngest has autism. I work two jobs to try and pay bills and go to school," Esparza said. "I suffer from scoliosis, so I literally break my back every day to care for other people."

Lowery said he's glad the money went into the right hands.

"That really touched me," Lowery said.

Lowery said he plans on also donating a Harley Davidson to help raise money for the Blue Santa program for several police departments in the area.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodmother's dayLa Marque
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Nicki Minaj invests in higher education for her fans
7 things you should know about Houston B-Cycle
Officer goes viral for comforting boy with autism
These stuffed animals hug you back
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Grandmother dies after being shot 5 or 6 times
Flipped box truck blocking SH-288 outbound at Reed
Controversy over Cinco de Mayo event with border wall
Mayor Turner launches awareness campaign for panhandling
Frank Elementary in Klein ISD closed today after cafeteria fire
Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4
Say 'yes' to Blue Bell's newest wedding-themed flavor
Show More
Guardrail saves racers from tumbling over cliff
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
18-year-old elected to Pearland school board seat
VIDEO: Car dangles off west Houston garage
More News
Top Video
Controversy over Cinco de Mayo event with border wall
Say 'yes' to Blue Bell's newest wedding-themed flavor
Flipped box truck blocking SH-288 outbound at Reed
Family: Grandmother dies after being shot 5 or 6 times
More Video