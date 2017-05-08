LA MARQUE, Texas --A small gesture from a La Marque company turned into a big blessing for a single mother of five.
Six Brothers Concrete Pumping in La Marque offered an early Mother's Day gift for the first mom who was able to locate its concrete pump trucks arranged to spell "Mom."
Six Brothers Concrete Pumping owner Joseph Lowery said he got the idea from his brother when he did the same thing for their mother in North Dakota a couple years ago.
Lowery arranged the pumps to spell mom and thought it would be neat to do something fun with it. He posted the photo of it in the Talk of Alvin Facebook group over the weekend and offered $100 to the winner.
"I just like to give back to the community," Lowery said.
Lowery said he got several responses with people saying it was in La Marque, but they weren't specific enough.
Brisa Esparza, 30 , saw the photo and decided to give it a try.
"The sign is by a neighborhood where I grew up. I remembered seeing it, but couldn't for the life of me remember the exit," Esparza said.
She said she had to draw an imaginary map in the air to remember the location.
"I had to go into a quiet room and really think," Esparza said.
Esparza turned in her response, and she ended up being the lucky winner.
She went to 2850 Gulf Freeway where the trucks were placed and took a photo in front of them.
Esparza is a nurse aide at Oceanview Hospital in Texas City and said the money couldn't have come at a better time.
"I'm a single mom of five, my youngest has autism. I work two jobs to try and pay bills and go to school," Esparza said. "I suffer from scoliosis, so I literally break my back every day to care for other people."
Lowery said he's glad the money went into the right hands.
"That really touched me," Lowery said.
Lowery said he plans on also donating a Harley Davidson to help raise money for the Blue Santa program for several police departments in the area.
