#Breaking! Mayor @SylvesterTurner announces Kinder Foundation giving $70 million grant to speed up Memorial Park master plan. pic.twitter.com/PdkqxUTtYV — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 25, 2018

Thank you Nancy and Rich Kinder for the generous $70 million grant from the Kinder Foundation to fast track the Memorial Park master plan. We appreciate your love for Houston and your dedication to keeping Memorial Park a destination for people from all over our city. pic.twitter.com/Ft5VSheGOV — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1200948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Parks and Recreation is turning 100 years old. Steve Campion reports.

The Kinder Foundation donated $70 million to help fast-track plans to improve Memorial Park."We appreciate your love for Houston and your dedication to keeping Memorial Park a destination for people from all over our city," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.Plans for Memorial Park include a nature bridge that will connect the park's north and south sides. Additions will also include a trail/bridge system north over I-10, linking the White Oak Bayou Greenway trail system, the Memorial Park Conservancy said.