Kids honored for saving woman from Pennsylvania fire

Kids honored for saving woman from fire. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

By
ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania --
Four friends are being recognized for saving a woman from a house fire in Pennsylvania.

The children, ages 10 to 13, are being hailed as heroes. They were honored at the Cheltenham Township commissioner's meeting Wednesday night with a resolution.

It happened at a township playground back in June. The kids saw smoke coming from the neighboring house and sprang into action, likely saving a life.

When Aliyah Greenwood saw the smoke, she ran home to tell her sister and friends.

The group first thought it could be a barbecue. But after getting a closer look they saw the flames and knew something was wrong.

One called 911 while two others knocked on the door to make sure no one was home.

Kayla Hobbs was sleeping on the second floor unaware her parents' house was burning until she heard the kids knocking on the door.
She is now praising the young heroes for their quick thinking.

"They're amazing because usually, if I was somebody I wouldn't be the first person to just run over here. And they just ran over here and said 'Your house is on fire,' and called police before I even got to call police. They really saved me because I thought someone was cooking out," Hobbs said.

13-year-old Cassett Bowleg is one of the young heroes. He credits valuable lessons he learned from his mother for his bravery.

"My mom always told me to care about other people and respect other people, help other people, and all that stuff. It's just an honor to be getting this reward," he said.

The homeowner did show his appreciation by taking the kids out to a local go-cart track and arcade.
